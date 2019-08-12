Suspect arrested in Fountain shooting

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man has been arrested after he shot and seriously injured another person in Fountain Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Saturday on South Santa Fe Avenue near the intersection with Interstate 25. Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries, and is in critical condition.

The suspect, 25-year-old Kyle Vanwormer of Fountain, was arrested Sunday. He is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and theft (stolen gun).