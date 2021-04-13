Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at eastern Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at an eastern Colorado Springs apartment complex Friday morning.

David Dawson, 41, of Colorado Springs was killed in the shooting, which happened Friday at the Birchwood Village Apartments on Uintah Street near the intersection with Academy Boulevard.

Police identified the suspect as Richard Dolan, 35. He was arrested Friday and is charged with first-degree murder, according to court records. He is being held without bond.

Dawson’s death is the seventh homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 17.