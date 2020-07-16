Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Pueblo

Related Content Help Pueblo Police identify suspect in motorcycle accident

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Pueblo earlier this month, according to police.

The crash happened July 3 near the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and Alan Hamel Avenue. It involved a motorcycle and a white car. The motorcyclist, 60-year-old Timothy Chambers of Pueblo, was killed.

Police identified the suspect as Sarah Hernandez, 34. She was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.