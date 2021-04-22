Suspect arrested in eastern Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted a brief lockout at nearby Sand Creek High School Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. The victim sustained a minor abrasion to his chest, according to police. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and released shortly after.

The suspect left the scene, but police found and arrested him about 25 minutes later. He was identified as Alexie Gomez, 26.

Police said Gomez and the victim knew each other.

Nearby Sand Creek High School and Remington Elementary School were put on lockout for about 20 minutes while police searched for the suspect, according to a letter to parents.