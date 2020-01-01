Suspect arrested in eastern Colorado Springs burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after he broke into an eastern Colorado Springs business Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the burglary happened around 5 p.m. at an unspecified business in the First and Main Town Center shopping center off Powers Boulevard. A man entered the closed business and tried to steal items, according to police.

The suspect, 36-year-old Ryan Brown, was arrested on burglary and theft charges. Police said they were able to recover the items he allegedly tried to take from the business.