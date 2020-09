Law enforcement investigating after a woman was found dead along Highway 24 in Cascade July 31. / Joe Swanson – FOX21 News

CASCADE, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman who was found along Highway 24 near Cascade earlier this year.

Dedrea Duncan, 22, was found dead along the highway on July 31.

Deputies said Friday that James Maurice Walker, 47, has been arrested in connection with her death. Walker is charged with first-degree murder.

James Maurice Walker / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666.