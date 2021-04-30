Suspect arrested in death of woman found along El Paso County road

33-year-old Alison Cantrell, identified as victim in homicide investigation near Old Pueblo Rd.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found along a road near Pikes Peak International Raceway in March, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alison Cantrell, 33, of Colorado Springs was found dead in the area of Midway Ranch Road and Old Pueblo Road in southern El Paso County on March 15.

Deputies identified the suspect as Joseph Hunnicutt, 41. He also goes by Justin Bailey and Joseph Sullivan, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hunnicutt was arrested Thursday in Grayson County, Texas and is being held in McKinney, Texas. He faces first-degree murder charges.