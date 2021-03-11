Suspect arrested in death of man found in Pueblo driveway

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the February killing of a man who was found dead in a Pueblo driveway, according to police.

Police said Hilario Gonzalez-Solis, 43, was arrested Wednesday in El Paso County. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Dacy.

Dacy, 32, was shot along the west bank of Fountain Creek in Pueblo on February 3, according to police. He walked westbound and collapsed in the driveway of a local business on City Center Drive, where his body was found.