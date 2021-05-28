Suspect arrested in death of man found in Colorado Springs field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a western Colorado Springs field last week, according to police.

Clinton Richard Stamp, 60, of Colorado Springs was found dead in an open field in the area of Fillmore Ridge Heights on May 22.

Police identified the suspect as Lakoda Smith, 23. He is charged with first-degree murder. Smith was already in jail on unrelated charges when officers obtained the arrest warrant on Sunday.

Court records indicate Stamp was killed sometime between May 17 and May 22.