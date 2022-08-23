COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting at New Havana Grill in Colorado Springs is now being investigated as a homicide, after the victim was identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office said the vicitim is 37-year-old Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs.

The suspect, 41-year-old Carnel Davis of Colorado Springs, was taken into custody without incident and was charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Friday, August 19, CSPD received a call about a shooting at New Havana Grill in the 2100 block of Academy Place, which is near the area of North Academy Boulevard and Academy Circle North. Upon arrival, they found Fruster suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where he later died.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.