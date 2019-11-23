Suspect arrested in connection with string of robberies around Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police have been investigating a string of robberies happening around the City of Colorado Springs from November 5th to November 14th, of this year.

The suspect went on a crime spree in two stolen vehicles and pointed a handgun and long gun at the victims during the robberies of several convenience and liquor stores.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Robbery Unit identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joshua Ray Tenbrink.

He attempted to rob four locations and successfully robbed nine others within the city.

The following are the dates and locations of the completed robberies:

11/05/19 Paul’s Liquor, 2842 East Pikes Peak Ave.

11/08/19 Ruskin Liquor, 3960 Airport Rd.

11/10/19 Circle K, 5670 Palmer Park Blvd.

11/10/19 Everyday Convenience Store, 1823 N. Circle Dr.

11/10/19 Academy Town Liquor, 1210 N. Academy Blvd.

11/10/19 Valero, 4825 Galley Rd.

11/13/19 Bluffs Wine and Liquor, 3609 Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

11/14/19 Academy Town Liquor, 1210 N. Academy Blvd.

11/14/19 Quart House Liquor, 2738 Palmer Park Blvd.

On November 16th, Tenbrink was taken into custody by the Cripple Creek Police without incident, and both stolen vehicles were recovered during the investigation.

The following are the dates and locations of the attempted robberies: