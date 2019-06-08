Suspect arrested in connection with Pueblo carjacking death

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a carjacking that resulted in a man’s death in Pueblo earlier this week, according to police.

The carjacking happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday. Police said the victim, 22-year-old Jesse Garcia, hung onto his Jeep as the suspect drove away in it. He eventually fell off, sustaining fatal injuries.

Police found the Jeep a short time later. The suspect, 20-year-old Anthony Finley, was arrested around 10 p.m. Friday. He is charged with first-degree murder.