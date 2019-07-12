Suspect arrested in connection with May burglary, identity theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary and identity theft in Colorado Springs in May, according to police.

Police said on May 3, they got a call about a burglary at a business on Goddard Street, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs.

Several identity documents were stolen during the burglary, and at least one person reported being the victim of identity theft, according to police.

The police investigation led them to a Colorado Springs home, which they searched on Thursday. They found several items that were taken in the burglary, according to police.

The suspect, 38-year-old Kevin Hardin, was arrested on burglary and identity theft charges.