Suspect arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting at Pikeview Reservoir

This article has been updated. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office sent a correction on the suspect’s name.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect connected to an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday has been arrested and charged, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the suspect was taken into custody and has been identified as 48-year-old Christopher Jerome Wilson.

Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers were called to the 4200 block of Mark Dabling Boulevard at Pikeview Reservoir on reports of a man shooting on Wednesday around 11:40 p.m.

According to CSPD, three officers arrived on the scene and attempted to contact the suspect when he began firing at the officers. The officers returned fire, each firing at least one round from their weapon. The suspect then ran from the scene.

Once Wilson is medically cleared, he will be booked into the El Paso County Jail on following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Office – three counts

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Illegal Discharge of a Firearm

Prohibited Use of a Weapon

Reckless Endangerment

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

Information regarding the law enforcement officers involved in this incident will come from the Colorado Springs Police Department.