Suspect arrested in Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the armed robbery happened around 4 a.m. at a business on South Nevada near the intersection with Cheyenne Road. Police said a witness helped them identify the suspect, who was spotted running from the business.

Officers arrested the suspect and took him to the police station, where he assaulted an officer in an attempt to escape, according to police. The officer sustained only minor injuries.