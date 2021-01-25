Suspect arrested in Colorado Springs burglaries, robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries and robberies across Colorado Springs, according to police.
Police said the crimes happened at various local businesses between December 6 and January 11. Police identified the suspect as Alex Sermeno, 38, of Colorado Springs.
Sermeno was arrested January 17, according to police. He is charged in connection with the following incidents:
- 12/06 Holiday Inn, 9865 Federal Drive (Burglary)
- 12/07 TownePlace Suites, 4760 Centennial Boulevard (Aggravated Robbery)
- 12/21 Ace Hardware, 2300 North Wasatch Avenue (Shoplift)
- 12/22 Hustler Hollywood, 3775 Citadel Drive North (Aggravated Robbery)
- 01/02 Hilton Garden Inn, 2035 Aerotech Drive (Burglary)
- 01/07 Tan Your Hide, 1976 South Murray Boulevard (attempted Aggravated Robbery)
- 01/07 Tan Your Hide, 7345 North Academy Boulevard (Aggravated Robbery)
- 01/08 Family Dollar, 4609 Austin Bluffs Parkway (Aggravated Robbery)
- 01/11 Dollar Tree, 747 West Garden of the Gods Road (Aggravated Robbery)