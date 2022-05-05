COLORADO SPRINGS — Detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homicide & Assault unit have arrested a suspect in the May 2 attempted murder at Circle K on Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Just before 5:44 p.m. on May 2, CSPD responded to the Circle K at 3290 Austin Bluffs Parkway and found an employee and patron of Circle K had been shot. With the public’s assistance, detectives were able to identify a suspect as 23-year-old Kevarris Norris from Colorado Springs.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Norris on two counts of attempted first degree murder. Norris has since been taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Jail without incident.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything related to the May 2 shooting is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if they wished to remain anonymous, call the crime stoppers Tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.