Suspect arrested in central Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after being caught robbing a business in central Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m., an officer was driving in the area of Carefree Circle and Academy Boulevard when he saw someone enter a business in what appeared to be a robbery. More officers responded, and the suspect was apprehended while trying to run away, according to police. Police said the suspect was in possession of stolen items and cash from the business.

Police said one employee sustained minor injuries in the robbery.