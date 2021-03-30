Suspect arrested in central Colorado Springs robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a central Colorado Springs store Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at a business in the area of Fillmore Street and Nevada Avenue. Two people displayed a gun and demanded money and phones, according to police. They then ran from the store and got into a sedan.

Officers spotted the car at a nearby tire store and arrested the three people inside. Police said at least one of the suspects will face charges in connection with the robbery.

