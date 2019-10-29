Suspect arrested in carjacking attempt at Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who was arrested in connection with a police chase through northern Colorado Springs earlier this month is also the suspect in a carjacking attempt at a Colorado Springs Walmart the same week, according to police.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kaleb Miles, was arrested after a police chase on October 18.

Kaleb Miles / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The next Friday, police identified him as the suspect in an attempted carjacking at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Union Boulevard October 15.

Police said an elderly couple was loading groceries into their car when Miles approached them and demanded the keys to their car. The couple refused, and Miles fired a single shot into the rear bumper of the couple’s car before speeding off, according to police. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said Miles is charged with attempted aggravated robbery and crimes against at-risk persons in connection with the carjacking attempt.