(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect has been arrested in the 2022 shooting death of 41-year-old Elijah Beatty in the early morning hours of Dec. 17, 2022.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 20-year-old Omar Martinez-Sarmiento was arrested on June 22, 2023 on a charge of First Degree Murder.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Martinez-Sarmiento was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Beatty, which CSPD said occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 in the 2500 block of Airport Road, at an unlicensed nightclub.

When officers arrived, they found Beatty dead and two others suffering from gunshot wounds.

Martinez-Sarmiento was arrested by CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Taskforce after a warrant was issued. He is due in El Paso County court on July 7.