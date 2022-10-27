(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Greg Garcia, whose body was found in a van under a bridge in September.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they received information on Sept. 29 regarding a homicide that had occurred two days prior on the north side of Pueblo. After speaking with witnesses, PPD said they determined that a grey Ford Aerostar van was a vehicle of interest in the case.

Officers found the van under the bridge on West 24th Street just west of Tuxedo Boulevard on Sept. 29, and discovered Garcia’s body inside. The Pueblo County Coroner determined Garcia had died of a single gunshot wound.

A suspect was identified in September, and on Oct. 25, detectives with PPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit served 46-year-old Sonny Sanchez with a warrant for First Degree Murder. Sanchez was already being held in the Pueblo County Jail on unrelated charges at the time he was served, and he remains in custody.

Sonny Sanchez mugshot, Courtesy: PPD

This is still an active and ongoing investigation, PPD said. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022.