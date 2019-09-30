Suspect arrested at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after he held a hostage in a Colorado Springs motel room early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said their investigation started when a car theft victim in Denver tracked his car to a motel on Chestnut Street just north of Fillmore Street. Officers went to the motel around 5 a.m. Monday and found the car. They made contact with the suspect via phone, and the suspect told them he had a gun and a hostage in his room, according to police.

The officers eventually negotiated with the suspect and took him into custody. He was identified as Marcus Morgan.

When officers searched the room, they did not find a gun. They did find a small amount of drugs, according to police.

Police said the hostage was safe. Morgan was jailed on menacing charges.