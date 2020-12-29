Suspect arrested after standoff in Falcon

FALCON, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after he locked himself and two children in a home in Falcon Monday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said around 7 p.m., a deputy went to a home on Mortensen Road to arrest 37-year-old Charles Dowling, who was wanted on a warrant for felony menacing, misdemeanor assault, and misdemeanor child abuse.

When deputies arrived, a child came to the front window, said Dowling would not talk to them, and closed the window, according to the sheriff’s office. Dowling refused to comply and barricaded himself inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two children in the home escaped safely around 9 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office tactical support unit responded, and just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dowling was arrested without further incident.