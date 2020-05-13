Suspect arrested after short chase in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after leading officers on a short chase in central Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 5:30 a.m., they got a call about a car burglary in the neighborhood southeast of the Interstate 25 and Fillmore Street interchange. The victims were following the suspect in their car, according to police. While he was being followed, the suspect rammed the victims’ car, according to police.

When officers arrived, the driver tried to run away, but officers caught him after a brief foot chase.

The driver, 27-year-old Freddie Young, was arrested, according to police. Two other suspects ran away and were not caught.