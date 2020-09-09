Suspect arrested after shooting at western Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a man at a western Colorado Springs motel Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Travelodge on Ore Mill Road, which is in the area of Cimarron and 26th streets. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect was seen getting into a pickup truck, according to police. Police followed the pickup truck and tried to pull it over. The truck backed into an unmarked police cruiser, then got high-centered in the area of 21st Street and Lower Gold Camp Road, according to police.

The suspect, 23-year-old Daniel Schwenk, was arrested without further incident. He is charged with first-degree assault.