PUEBLO, Colo. — A man accused of stealing a car has been apprehended after officers found him sitting inside the stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday, April 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m., Pueblo police were sent to the 0-100 block of Club Manor Drive, which is near Parker Pools & Spas Inc, on a recovered stolen car. The victim was able to track the stolen vehicle to a business in the area.

The victim had a handgun in the stolen vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Carlos Rios, 22, was slumped over the steering wheel. After a short struggle Rios was arrested. Police located a holster for the handgun but did not locate the handgun.

Rios was arrested on charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Theft.