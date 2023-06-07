(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, June 6 at around 2:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got a call regarding a bank robbery in the 2800 block of New Center Point, near North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Officers’ investigation revealed that a man, later identified as 54-year-old James Haynesworth of Colorado Springs, entered the bank, presented a demand note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses provided a suspect vehicle description to CSPD, and shortly after, the vehicle was located near Aeroplaza Drive and South Powers Boulevard.

CSPD says the Tactical Enforcement Unit was utilized to take Haynesworth into custody.

Haynesworth was charged with one count of aggravated robbery.