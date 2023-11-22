(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were able to take a robbery suspect into custody after a bank robbery in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

CSPD said at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a robbery of a bank in the 1400 block of North Academy Boulevard, just south of Palmer Park Boulevard. Police said the suspect identified as Blake Young entered the back while wearing “distinctive clothing”. Young demanded money with a note and left the bank, with money he had received.

Young was later contacted by CSPD officers and K9 and taken into custody with only minor injuries.