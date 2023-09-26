(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The suspect in a pair of robberies on Austin Bluffs Parkway was arrested by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detectives in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to CSPD, on Saturday, at around 3:35 p.m., police got a call about a robbery in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Morning Sun Avenue. Police said the suspect demanded money and ran from the area. Officers, along with K9 officers responded to the area when a second robbery was reported only minutes later in the 4500 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. near Barnes Road.

CSPD said undercover detectives in the area on an unrelated call offered to assist and found a man identified as Orlando Thompson, who matched the description of the suspect in the 4000 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. Thompson tried to run from detectives but he was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Witnesses identified Thompson as the suspect in both robberies.