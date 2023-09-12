(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect smashed an entry door and tried to steal from an ATM in the evening hours of Monday, Sept. 11, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Monday at around 9 p.m. employees of a business in the 3100 block of Venetucci Boulevard near Cheyenne Meadows Road reported a burglary.

The suspect allegedly smashed one of the entry doors to the business, entered the building, and tried to steal from an ATM inside the business.

Police said the suspect left the area to the south on foot. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.