(COLORADO SPRINGS) — While officers arrested a suspect during a disturbance in downtown Colorado Springs, one officer was apparently kicked, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police said on Monday, Nov. 13, officers were called to East Moreno Avenue off of South Cascade Avenue about an active disturbance. When officers arrived they found three people wrestling a fourth person.

After officers detained the fourth person, later identified as Anthony Caballero, he started to fight with officers. According to CSPD, Caballero intentionally kicked one of the officers at least once in the lower body.