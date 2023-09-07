(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a month-long investigation led to the arrest of a man on Wednesday, Sept. 6. for allegedly robbing and assaulting a man.

23-year-old Carl D. Crowder was arrested on a warrant for aggravated robbery and third-degree assault in connection to an incident on July 31 in which an 18-year-old was “pistol-whipped” and robbed of clothing, according to PCSO.

The victim told PCSO that he was parked with two friends near Confluence Park on Stockyard Road and South LaCrosse Avenue when five men approached the car. The suspects pulled the victim out of the car, hitting him with a pistol.

PCSO said the suspects then stole the victim’s shoes, shirt, pants and cell phone. The men who assaulted him and his friends left the area, and the victim had to be taken to the hospital due to his injuries after the assault.

A detective investigating the incident learned that the Pueblo Police Department recently contacted Crowder and two other men in an unrelated incident with several guns in a car.

EPCSO was able to connect items in the car to the July 31 incident. Deputies arrested Crowder on Wednesday and he was booked into the Pueblo County Jail on a no-bond warrant.

“The investigation is ongoing and further arrests could be forthcoming in connection with the incident,” said PCSO.