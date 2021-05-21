Suspect accused of stealing plywood from Colorado Springs construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested after officers caught them driving away from a construction site with an SUV full of lumber early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said around 5 a.m., officers were patrolling a neighborhood under construction in the area northeast of Briargate Parkway and Powers Boulevard when they saw two vehicles speeding away with what appeared to be a large amount of lumber.

The officers pulled one of the SUVs over and found about 70 pieces of plywood in the back, according to police. They learned the lumber had been stolen from one of the homebuilding sites on Odin Drive.

Police said a total of 150 pieces of plywood were taken, and 70 were recovered.

One suspect was arrested and jailed on felony theft charges.

Police said they have increased patrols in the area due to numerous recent construction thefts. Anyone in the area who sees anything suspicious is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.