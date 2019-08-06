Suspect accused of ramming police car during drug investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No one was injured when a suspect rammed a police car during a drug investigation in central Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 5 p.m. Tuesday, they went to the area of Fillmore Street and Arcadia Street to make an arrest related to an ongoing drug investigation.

When officers tried to stop the car the suspect was driving, the suspect rammed one of the police cars, according to police. Tactical officers then disabled the suspect’s car. Police said no one was injured.