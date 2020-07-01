Suspect accused of firing shot during home invasion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who fired a shot and assaulted a victim during a home invasion in central Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 5:30 a.m. at a home in the area of Chelton Road and Constitution Avenue. A man broke into the home and fired a shot, according to police. He then got into a struggle with one of the victims, hitting him several times with the gun, according to police. The victim was treated at the hospital.

Police said the suspect and the victims were known to each other. The suspect left the scene and has not been arrested.