COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Surveillance video captured at El Paso County trailheads is allowing the sheriff’s office to identify patterns in car break-ins at these popular recreation areas.

The sheriff’s office said they are seeing an increase in break-ins as more people get out to hike on the trails. Video surveillance footage from the past few months revealed some trends:

The suspects were seen walking from car to car checking to see if the doors were locked. In each instance, if the car doors were locked, they simply moved onto the next car.

When an unlocked car was discovered, the suspects searched through the car, stole what they could, and moved on to the next.

The suspects did not break the windows unless they saw something valuable like a purse or money in plain sight.

These crimes only took a matter of seconds.

The peak time for break-ins was 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is reminding hikers to lock their cars and avoid leaving items in plain sight.

Between April 19 and April 26, the sheriff’s office investigated the following break-ins:

April 19 at Fox Run Park – window broken, purse stolen

April 21 at Fox Run Park – vehicle left unlocked, purse stolen, credit card used

April 24 at Black Forest Section 16 – window broken, purse stolen

April 26 at Old Denver Road in Monument – Jeep soft top cut through, purse stolen, credit cards used

Anyone with information on these break-ins is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666.