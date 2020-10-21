Sureno gang member sentenced to over 4 years in Federal Prison

DENVER – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Clinton White, of Colorado Springs, and a member of the Sureno gang, was sentenced to serve a total of 53 months (just under 4.5 years) in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for violating the terms of his supervised release. Following his prison sentence, White was ordered to serve 3 years on supervised release.

According to the stipulated facts contained in White’s plea agreement, on December 7, 2019, a Colorado Springs police officer observed a suspected hand-to-hand drug transaction between occupants of a black Chevrolet Suburban and a white motorcycle. An officer conducted a traffic stop of the Suburban which was being driven by White.

According to the press release from the United States Attorney General’s Office, after a search of the vehicle driven by White, officers found a 12 gauge shotgun, 12 gauge shotgun shells, .40 caliber ammunition, firearm magazines containing ammunition, six bulletproof vests, suspected drugs, and drug paraphernalia. White was a multi-time felon, including a prior federal felony conviction for assault on an officer.

“This case is a perfect example of our ongoing effort to help local communities rid themselves of the worst violent offenders,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Thanks to the great work of the ATF, the CSPD, and our team, an armed gang member is off the streets for years.”

“This investigation is another example of the strength of our law enforcement partnerships,” said David Booth, Special Agent in Charge of the Denver Field Division of the ATF. “ATF will continue to work with our local partners to keep our communities safe.”

White was under federal supervision for assaulting an officer when he was caught with the firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to 48 months for the felon in possession of the firearm case, and was given an additional consecutive 5 months for the supervised release violation.

He was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Treaster. The sentence was pronounced by U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore. The case was investigated by the Denver Field Division of the ATF and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. For more information about Project Guardian, please see: https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.