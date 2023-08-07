(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — A Pueblo County Sheriff’s deputy had to use his Taser after a man in custody at a burglary scene jumped in a car and refused to comply with orders from law enforcement.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), around 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, PCSO received a report of two people who had cut a fence at Steel City Solar on North Silicon Drive and were breaking into cars parked on the property.

When the first deputy arrived, he found a Honda Accord parked in an alley near the business. The deputy found a woman, identified as 36-year-old Amanda Grace, sitting in the back seat of the car. The deputy detained Grace and was waiting for more deputies when he was notified that the two men inside the fenced parking lot were trying to jump the fence.

PCSO said the deputy saw the two men, 43-year-old Roger Lawrence Arellano and 40-year-old Charles Smith, walking to the area where a hole was cut in the fence. The deputy yelled at the men to get on the ground, and Arellano followed the deputy’s commands. Smith refused, but eventually also got on the ground.

However, as the deputy was waiting for backup, Smith jumped up and ran to the Honda, jumping inside it and ignoring the deputy’s commands to stop. PCSO said Smith was repeatedly told to get out of the car, and when he refused, the deputy used his Taser. Smith was detained as a result, and additional deputies arrived to take all three suspects into custody.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies searched the fenced lot and found two cars that had windows broken out.

Grace was arrested on charges of Complicity to Commit Crime, Second Degree Burglary, and Criminal Mischief. Arellano and Smith were both arrested, each for Second Degree Burglary, First Degree Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Theft. All three have been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

“The timely reporting of the break-in to our communications center, the continuous updates our comm [sic] officer provided to deputies and quick response by deputies were critical to stopping these individuals in the commission of a crime,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.