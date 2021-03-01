Stolen truck hooked up to ATM, then abandoned in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a stolen truck was hooked up to an ATM and then abandoned early Monday morning.

Police said around 3:45 a.m., they were notified that an ATM alarm was going off at a bank on Interquest Parkway, and the security camera feed was no longer working.

When officers arrived, they found a pickup truck backed up to the ATM. The truck was still running, and had been abandoned with a tow strap hooked to it and the ATM, according to police.

Police said it does not appear anyone was able to break into the ATM.

Police said the truck had been stolen earlier that night.

No arrests have been made.