PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s office released a set of tips that residents can follow to prevent thefts.

According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s office, there is a growing trend of high-dollar equipment thefts. Equipment such as excavators, loaders, mowers, backhoes, forklifts, chippers, skid loaders, tractors, and semi-trucks. Most of the thefts are happening at isolated locations like jobs sites and rural areas and at night.

While Sheriff’s office is doing what they can to combat these thefts they are asking residents and business owners to take proactive measures to protect their equipment and vehicles from thieves.

The tips from the Sheriff’s office you can use to protect your equipment and help if it is stolen are:

Never leave a key, including a spare key, in the vehicle/equipment

Never leave the vehicle/equipment running unattended

Try to park in well-lit or fenced and locked yards at night

Install security lights, cameras, and alarms at your home or place of business

If the vehicle/equipment has an alarm, use it

Render equipment immobile or difficult to move after hours and on weekends, such as parking them in clusters.

Install a GPS tracking device to your equipment which will give alerts and positions if the property is stolen

Document all serial, VIN, and/or manufacture numbers from your equipment

Take photos of all your equipment

The Sheriff’s office also asks residents if they see something suspicious, like cars parked in a vacant lot nearby or at a job site after hours, gates that are open, or activity at the lot or site after hours to call and report it. If it is an emergency call 9-1-1. For non-emergent calls or other concerns call (719) 583-6250. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) if you have any information on stolen property.