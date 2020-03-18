Stepfather arrested after boy injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is facing charges after his 4-year-old stepson was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound last week, according to police.

Police said it happened at an apartment on Harmony Drive, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, witnesses called police and reported seeing a young child with blood on his face crying through an apartment window.

When officers arrived, they found the boy had sustained a head wound. They determined it was a superficial wound caused by a self-inflicted gunshot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they also found a 3-year-old girl, the boy’s sister, behind a locked door in the apartment. Nobody else was home at the time, according to police.

Police said they found several unsecured guns throughout the apartment. They also found a bullet hole in the wall where the boy had been seen through the window.

Police said the children’s mother was at the hospital for an unrelated procedure, and the children’s stepfather had left them unattended while he drove to the hospital.

The stepfather, 22-year-old Christoper Little, was arrested on charges of felony child abuse and misdemeanor child abuse.