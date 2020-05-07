State Patrol needs help locating truck involved in deadly hit and run in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is asking for help locating a truck involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this week.

The crash was approximately 1:58 a.m. on Sunday morning when a pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk at Federal Boulevard at 60th Avenue (west to east) when he was struck by a southbound truck that left the scene.

The pedestrian, Anthony Martinez, 39, of Aurora, was declared dead on scene.

Investigators believe the missing truck is a mid-2000s Nissan King Cab pickup, dark in color. It has front end damage, including missing part of the grill, missing the front “Nissan” emblem, and possibly missing the front bumper. It is believed to have an LED light bar on the roof. It was last seen going southbound on Federal after the crash.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle is asked to please contact the Colorado State Patrol at: 303-239-4501, reference case number 1D201293.