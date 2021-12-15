State authorities crack down on DUI drivers as holiday parties ramp up

COLORADO SPRINGS — As holiday parties prepare to be in full swing, law enforcement agencies across the state are increasing patrols.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints as saturation patrols and additional law enforcement look for impaired drivers.

During last year’s DUI enforcement for this period, 349 impaired drivers were arrested. CDOT says as of Dec. 1, there have been 620 fatalities on Colorado roads this year — 36 percent of those involved an impaired driver.

There have also been more than 15,000 DUI arrests in Colorado this year.