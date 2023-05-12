(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a victim was stabbed on East Platte Avenue in the late morning of Thursday, May 11.

According to CSPD, on Thursday around 11:04 a.m. officers were called to the 3000 block of E. Platte Ave. near North Circle Drive about a stabbing. When police arrived they found a victim who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Detectives were called to investigate and police said there are no threats to the community. The investigation is still ongoing.