(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a suspect was arrested after a stabbing south of downtown earlier this week.

According to CSPD, on Monday, Oct. 23 just before 2 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing on East Las Vegas Street near the intersection with South Tejon Street. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple stab wounds who was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

A description of the suspect was given to police and officers with the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) recognized the description of the suspect from an earlier contact and provided a name along with a photograph. Police were able to get more information that ultimately led to an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Elizabeth Marie Null.

CSPD said on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at around 11:40 a.m. officers with HOT conducted a follow-up about the suspect’s location and found Null at her tent located near I-25 and the MLK Bypass.

Null, who was arrested for 1st Degree Assault, was taken into custody without incident and later transported to the Criminal Justice Center.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.