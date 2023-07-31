(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs woman has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for hitting a pedestrian in Parker and leaving the scene, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

Just after 2 a.m. on June 16, 2022, officers with the Parker Police Department responded to the intersection of Parker Road and Cottonwood Drive for a car crash. When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian, later identified as 25-year-old Lacy Lewis, in the middle of the road.

The investigation revealed that Lewis and her boyfriend had been walking home in the crosswalk when 46-year-old Jessica Stahl hit Lewis. Lewis’ boyfriend was not injured.

According to the DA, Stahl initially stopped and asked Lewis’ boyfriend “Did I hit her?” but Stahl did not call 911 or offer any assistance. Stahl went back to her car, where she stayed for almost six minutes.

When Parker Police officers approached Stahl’s car, she sped away. Officers chased her for about a mile at high speeds before she finally pulled over. She was arrested and taken for a drug test after showing signs of being under the influence.

“Two nurses with more than 40 years of combined experience couldn’t draw blood,” said Deputy District Attorney Sherri Giger. “Medical staff and officers had never witnessed such extensive track marks and destroyed veins from heroin use.”

The DA said in lieu of a blood sample, medical staff was able to collect a urine sample which showed illicit drug use including Heroin, Methamphetamine, Vicodin, Fentanyl, Suboxone, and Diphenhydramine.

Courtesy: 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Following a four-day trial, a jury convicted Stahl on multiple charges:

Vehicular Homicide/DUI

Vehicular Assault/DUI

Child Abuse

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death

“At the time Stahl crashed into Lacey and took police on a chase, she had her young child in the car,” said Deputy District Attorney Corrie Caler. “This mother had no business being on the road that night and she put countless lives in danger.”