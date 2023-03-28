(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs woman has been sentenced to six years in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

32-year-old Krishawna Coles was arrested in June of 2022, after the Metro Vice Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a tip that a 15-year-old girl was being sex trafficked.

Coles and three other people were arrested for trafficking the teen: 30-year-old Joshua Carrasco, 19-year-old Adam Quintana, and 43-year-old Levi Chester.

Krishawna Coles mugshot, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Joshua Carrasco mugshot, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Adam Quintana mugshot, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Levi Chester mugshot, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Coles was sentenced the week of March 27 to six years in the Department of Corrections, followed by four years supervised probation, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Coles has served 72 days in the Criminal Justice Center.

She was originally arrested on charges of Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude of a Minor, Sexual Assault on a child, and multiple counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.