COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs solider has been arrested and accused of sexually exploiting a child.

In Aug. 2021, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reference the distribution of child sexual abuse material using cloud-based storage software.

CSPD ICAC Detectives, along with the assistance of the US Army Criminal Investigation Division, were able to identify and locate the suspect.

On March 289, the CSPD ICAC unit executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of Chapel Hills Drive. There, detectives arrested active-duty Army soldier Jay Stump, 25, for CRS 18-6-403 Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

The CSPD ICAC Unit is comprised of detectives from CSPD, EPSO and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.