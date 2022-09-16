COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man was sentenced on Sept. 16 to more than 7 years in prison for drug trafficking as well as weapons charges.

35-year-old Zachary Lawhead was sentenced on Friday to 92 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.

According to the plea agreement, prior to November 1, 2021, Lawhead was a fugitive who was the subject of three outstanding arrest warrants. On November 2, Lawhead was taken into custody by detectives who located him at an apartment complex.

When detectives searched him, they found several bags containing methamphetamine and heroin which he intended to distribute. Officers also recovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his back pocket, which he was prohibited from possessing as a convicted felon.

Aside from his prison sentence, Lawhead was also sentenced to four years of supervised release.